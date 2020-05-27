Kelowna RCMP report increase in drug-impaired drivers

Photo: Castanet file photo

The Kelowna RCMP says it is seeing an increase in drug-impaired drivers on local roadways.

During an impaired-driving blitz in Kelowna between May 22 and May 24, police issued:

3-day Immediate Roadside Prohibitions (IRP): 8

90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibitions (IRP): 14

24-hour prohibition by alcohol: 1

24-hour prohibition by drug: 6

"Our teams collaboratively set up a road check at a location where a serious impaired collision had previously occurred. In addition to impaired drivers, we stopped multiple new drivers (class 7N) with too many passengers, motorists with more passengers than seatbelts and vehicles containing open liquor,” says Const. Brad Smith of the Kelowna RCMP.

"Additionally, specially trained drug recognition experts with the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section were kept busy conducting 3 drug influence evaluations throughout the evening. We have seen a rise in the number of drug impaired driving cases in our region."

The Kelowna RCMP says it is increasing evaluations by drug recognition experts, carrying out 25 this year so far up from 17 during the same time period last year.

This is something we are monitoring very closely in the community, as we tailor our future enforcement actions, as any increase is a cause for concern,” says Sgt. Mark Booth of the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section.

“Being impaired by drugs and driving is just as dangerous as being impaired by alcohol. You will face the same penalties under the law.”