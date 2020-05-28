Cougar put down after killing alpaca from small farm on May 19

Photo: File photo

A young cougar was euthanized last week after killing an alpaca from a small residential farm property based on Kelowna's Lakeshore Road.

Conservation officer Ed Seitz received report of the incident on Wednesday, May 20, the morning after the cougar had killed the alpaca. On Thursday morning the cat was located in one of the traps and euthanized.

The cougar was well under two years old, says Seitz, and likely pushed away from its mother without being successfully taught how to live or hunt on its own.

Although cougars primarily prey on deer, very young or old cougars with an impeded ability to hunt can become desperate for food and start to prey on household pets, livestock or even people.

It's nearly impossible to change a cougar's behaviour after it starts to kill livestock, says Seitz, and there aren't many other options for its survival.

"Once that start doing that, it’s concerning. We had to put it down, just because once it starts down that path, and realizes it's an easy meal, it doesn’t alter its behaviour.

"It also indicates the cougar can’t survive on its own in the wild, and you can’t relocate it because then you’re taking it into another cat’s territory, so it will either die or starve to death."

Cougars account for approximately 2,500 calls to the BC Conservation Officer Service reporting line every year, however many reported cougar sightings turn out to be animals other than cougars.

WildSafeBC Okanagan Westside co-ordinator Meg Bjordal says the most important thing to remember if you encounter a cougar on a hiking trail or elsewhere is not to run.

"Running from any predator species can initiate a response to chase and attack. Instead try to stay calm, face the animal – don’t turn your back and do make yourself look as large as possible. Pick up any small children or pets. If it is watching you, make eye contact, and speak in a loud voice. Back away slowly to create space between you and the cougar, and give them an exit route.

"If the cougar shows aggression or follows you, respond to the aggression with eye contact, a loud firm voice and throw anything you can easily grab, though be cautious about bending to pick up things. You are trying to convince the cougar that you are a threat, and are not prey. If the cougar attacks, fight back, focusing on its facial and eye area."

Any cougar sightings in an urban area should be reported to the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277. These reports are uploaded daily to WildSafeBC’s Wildlife Alert Reporting Program (WARP) that is available on the WildSafeBC website.