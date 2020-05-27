Business leaders help raise thousands for food bank

Photo: Contributed

The challenge was accepted, and the goal was reached.

Because of the generosity of the community and businesses, the Central Okanagan Food Bank will be able to better assist the increasing number of families in need of help through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the Old Fogies Golf League and PYLONS Hockey League issued a simple challenge, raise $13,500 for the food bank, and we'll match it.

The target was reached.

“Taking part in something as important as ensuring families have food is what inspired us to initiate the challenge from the beginning,” said Andrew Tse of the Old Fogies Golf League,

“When our community bands together to ensure everyone has food on the table, it’s a true testament of what we’re all made of.”

Special thanks to Royal Star Enterprise Inc, Chutney Restaurant, R&B Construction, Asha & Hari Singh, the Pit Stop C Store & Gas Bar Ltd, G. Parmar Professional Corporation, Farming Karma Fruit Company, City Towing, Andy Sandhu, Shangara Singh Kandola, CANCO Petroleum, Andy Virk and Ravinder Baidwan for raising $10,000 towards the matching gift campaign.

“Covid-19 has hit all of us very hard. Many people are struggling right now, and we wanted to do everything we could to help our fellow citizens in need,” said fundraising organizer and Royal Star owner Phil Patara.

Food bank CEO Trevor Moss said the donation will help keep their shelves stocked and families fed.