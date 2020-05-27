Anti-gang police arrested 2 people in Kelowna's Landmark District

Photo: Contributed A man is taken away by police near Bedford Road Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: 11:05 a.m.

Two police incidents in Kelowna Wednesday morning are related to an Alberta RCMP investigation.

Just before 9 a.m., B.C.'s anti-gang police force, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, arrested two people from an apartment building on Dickson Avenue in Kelowna's Landmark District.

At the same time, officers were involved in an incident on Gibbs Road in Rutland. While it's unclear if any arrests were made at that scene, a witness said the Emergency Response Team were involved.

CFSEU-BC Media Relations Officer Sgt. Brenda Winpenny told Castanet the CFSEU officers were assisting the Alberta Major Crime Unit with an ongoing investigation. She said the Alberta RCMP would be releasing more information about the arrests later Wednesday.

ORIGINAL: 10:10 a.m.

B.C.'s anti-gang police force made arrests in Kelowna Wednesday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., police surrounded an apartment building on Bedford Avenue in Kelowna's Landmark District, and arrested a man and woman at the property.

“They were all surrounding the entire building and had the parkades blocked off and dogs and cops in full gear with big guns,” a witness told Castanet News. “It's him and it looked like his girlfriend, they were both taken away in cuffs.”

A photo from the scene shows a man in grey sweatpants and a white t-shirt being taken away from the scene by police.

The Kelowna RCMP said the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia, the province's anti-gang police force, handled the arrest. Castanet has reached out to the CSFEU for more information.

Castanet has also received reports of a police incident on Gibbs Road involving the Emergency Response Team, but it's unclear at this time if that is related.