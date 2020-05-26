156606
Kelowna  

Some in-person hearings will begin in Kelowna court June 8

Courts to partially reopen

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced much of British Columbia's justice system to work through phones and video feeds, the Kelowna courthouse will begin opening up to in-person hearings on a partial basis later next month.

In an announcement Tuesday, the B.C. Provincial Court said beginning June 8, two courtrooms in Kelowna, Surrey, Victoria, Prince George and two Vancouver locations will be opening up for in-person proceedings.

These in-person hearings will only take place for “priority matters” that can't be held remotely.

Come June 15, one courtroom will be reopened for in-person hearings at an additional 28 courthouses across the province, a list of which can be found here.

Moving forward, bail hearings will continue to be held remotely, and pretrial conferences are currently also being held remotely.

“The Provincial Court is working very hard to balance public safety and the need to provide access to justice to uphold the rule of law,” the courts state.

“We are doing so through a combination of case conferences to help parties find resolutions to their matters, case management to assist parties to identify the issues that require a trial, and then scheduling hearings either remotely or in person depending on the nature of the issues.”

