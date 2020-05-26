Kangaroo farm reopening with long list of COVID precautions

Photo: Facebook/Kangaroo Creek Farm

Kelowna's Kangaroo Creek Farm is gearing up to open this Sunday with numerous safety protocols in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The farm will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. including the holidays.

COVID-19 measures include:

Limiting the number of people allowed in the farm at one time. This will be based on the ability for visitors to properly social distance. People waiting to enter must respect physical distancing guidelines.

If the farm becomes busy and social distancing could become an issue, the farm will switch to an in and out system.

Visitors are recommended to pay with debit or credit however cash will be accepted.

The staff member at the admissions area will be shielded behind a plexiglass barrier.

A hand washing station has been implemented in the area before admissions. People must wash their hands before entering the farm.

Signs will be posted to remind people to keep their distance from one another and families and friends must stay within their bubbles.

The direction of travel will be marked at bottle neck areas. When it comes to gates, there are 'IN' and 'OUT' signs posted.

The washroom is open however it has been modified. Portable toilets will also be available.

Children's playgrounds and toys have been removed and the firetruck is off limits.

Tables will be places in various places in respect to social distancing guidelines. Attendants will be cleaning tables frequently.

Guests are welcome to bring their own folding chairs and picnic blankets.

Visitors can feed the animals treats using pre-filled cardboard cups. Visitors are asked to put the treat on the ground in front of the animal rather than feeding it to them from their hand. This is to avoid the animals consuming hand sanitizer off of people's hands.

Joeys, sugar gliders, reptiles and birds cannot be held under the current COVID-19 situation. They will however be on display with the guides.

Access to the greenhouse has been limited to 30 people.

Hand washing stations have been set up at the farm. Currently there are eight, but staff are working to get more.

Hand sanitizer is available but please remember to bring your own.

While it is a petting zoo, most animals except for goats are easy to avoid if you don't want to be in contact with them. If your children cannot remember to avoid touching their face after interacting with an animal, do not let your children touch them.

Remember to wash your hands regularly especially after leaving an animal enclosure. Avoid touching your face and if you do not want to come into contact with the animals, avoid the goat pen. Goats are consistent and enjoy being petted, whether you want to or not.

Wearing masks at the farm is optional and you must bring your own. Gloves are strongly discouraged and will not be allowed in the enclosures. Gloves are a choking hazard and have little to no value because a contaminated glove is the same as a dirty hand.

Visiting the farm during COVID-19 may be difficult for families because keeping hyper and excited children away from other groups of people is a challenge. It can also be difficult keeping children from sticking their fingers in their noses and mouths. If you are not confident in this please consider postponing your visit.

Anyone who is sick cannot visit the farm. Anyone who appears to be sick will not be allowed in.

Staff at the farm also advise that if you live or work with elderly or vulnerable people, that you do not visit the farm. If you are a high-risk person yourself please postpone your visit. However you will not be denied admission if you do choose to visit.