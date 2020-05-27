156606
Kelowna  

Hiker spots huge spider on Paul's Tomb Trail on Knox Mountain

Unusual sight on hiking trail

- | Story: 301023

A Kelowna man came across an unusual sight while hiking Paul's Tomb trail along Okanagan Lake last week.

Darren, an avid Castanet reader, snapped this photo of a large spider amongst the rocks on the way to Paul's Tomb and was curious to find out exactly what it is. 

While it's not a tarantula, it does come from the same family. Karlee Friesen with the Victoria Bug Zoo tells Castanet it's a folding door spider — or Antrodiaetus hageni from the Antrodiaetidae family — and a relative of the tarantula.

"We have four species of folding door spiders in B.C. and the Okanagan one is Antrodiaetus hageni," says Claudia Copley, researcher in the entomology department at the Royal BC Museum in Victoria.

These spiders can live for up to 20-years and play an important role in B.C.'s ecology, acting as natural insect control.

The folding door spider builds deep, silk-lined burrows.

Friesen says they are fairly common and have been spotted more often by hikers recently. 

"These spiders also typically burrow underground but with less foot traffic on trails, they are just checking out their surroundings a bit."

"Like all spiders she has mild venom but if you don’t bug her, she won’t bug you!" Friesen added.

Females don't typically leave their nests so are not observed very often. Males typically go in search of a mate in the fall, so spotting one in the spring is somewhat unusual.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

156966
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
156675




Real Estate
4119074
1768 Keloka Drive
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$850,000
more details
154560


157307


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Pablo
Pablo Kelowna SPCA >


153561


152912


Jennifer Lopez ‘a little heartbroken’ about postponed summer wedding

Showbiz
Jennifer Lopez is “a little heartbroken” after the coronavirus pandemic ruined her plans to wed fiance Alex Rodriguez...
Thrift store treasures
Galleries
Thrift store finds are one of a kind…
Mom’s dancing baby videos are giving us life
Must Watch
No genre of music holding this baby back from dancing.
Amy Winehouse biopic to star unknown actress
Music
A new Amy Winehouse biopic is to star an unknown actress selected...
Cockapoo has a major case of the zoomies
Must Watch
If you blink, you’ll miss him!


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157259
150928