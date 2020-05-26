Charles Horvath went missing in Kelowna 31 years ago

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Charles Horvath went missing in Kelowna on May 26, 1989.

It has been 31 years since Charles Horvath went missing in Kelowna.

The United Kingdom man went to cash a cheque at the Orchard Park Royal Bank on May 26, 1989, but what happened to him next is a mystery that RCMP are still trying to unravel.

Horvath was backpacking throughout Canada and had only been in Kelowna for three weeks before his disappearance.

He was staying at Kelowna's Tiny Town Campground. RCMP located his belongings there, but Horvath was no where to be found.

Horvath's mother Denise Horvath-Allan has spent the last 31 years searching for answers on what happened to her son. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, she was unable to travel from the United Kingdom to Kelowna this year, but this has not stopped her from searching.

"The circumstances of his disappearance are suspicious," says Sgt. Paul Gosling with the Kelowna Serious Crime Unit. "His family has never stopped looking for him and neither have we. Someone knows what happened to Charles, and we’re asking them to come forward and help us solve this investigation."

Horvath-Allan is focused on finding answers in regards to what happened to her son. In a plea made in 2018 she stated:

"I know his remains are out there somewhere. I know there are people in Kelowna that know exactly what happened to my son, but are afraid to come forward."

"I will never understand what my son did to deserve such a violent fate, but I want you to know I forgive you. I no longer seek vengeance, or justice...only answers.

Anyone with information about what happened to Horvath is urged to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.