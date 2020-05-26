RCMP raid home as part of ongoing firearms trafficking case

Photo: Contributed

The Kelowna RCMP have seized restricted and non-restricted firearms from a home in the 400-block of Laurel Road in Rutland.

Local police tell Castanet they executed a search warrant in conjunction with the the RCMP National Weapons Enforcement Support Team on May 20, 2020 as part of an active and ongoing investigation into suspected firearms trafficking.

"The investigation continues, and the matter will be submitted to Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges," said Cpl. Nick Brodeur, NCO-in-charge of the Special Enforcement Team.

No additional information on those arrested or the types or number of firearms seized was released.

Anyone with further information on this investigation, or any other suspected firearms traffickers, is asked to please contact the Kelowna RCMP Special Enforcement Team at 250-762-3300.