Photo: Contributed

Feed your heart while feeding your stomach this morning at White Spot on Harvey Ave.

The restaurant is serving up Sunny Start Sandwiches drive-in style, in exchange for a non-perishable food item or a cash or credit donation.

All food donations and funds raised will go to the Okanagan Food Bank.

The fundraiser runs from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.