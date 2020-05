Photo: Wayne Moore

Kelowna RCMP has recovered the body of a woman believed to be 58-year-old Kelly Joy Zuchotzki.

The body was found near Poplar Point in Kelowna at 7 p.m. Monday evening. RCMP say the body was spotted by a passerby and foul play is not suspected.

The body was discovered by a swimmer about 10 feet from shore near Poplar Point in the north end of Kelowna Monday evening.