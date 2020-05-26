Paid on-street parking in Kelowna resumes, in stages, June 1

Photo: Wayne Moore

Depending where you park around Kelowna, you may get a bit of a reprieve from feeding the metre.

City council Monday approved a return to paid on-street parking in some portions of downtown and around Kelowna General Hospital June 1.

Paid on-street parking was suspended downtown and around South Pandosy March 24 as a means of attracting people to those areas where businesses were still operating during the early response to COVID-19.

The suspension of paid parking runs out at the end of the month.

Motorists will be required to pay for on-street parking in the downtown A Zone and around the hospital starting June 1, and downtown Zone B and C and South Pandosy urban retail area June 15.

As spring rolled through the Okanagan, parking manager Dave Duncan says there was a noticeable uptick in occupancy in the downtown area.

That has continued to grow, he says, as businesses began reopening last week as part of Phase 2 of the province's reopening strategy.

While parking demand has been growing, Duncan says the city does expect demand to be lower through the summer this year than in previous years.

Because of the lower demand, he says a change to high-season summer rates is not necessary this year.

"We recommend that off-season rates be maintained throughout this summer. This equates to approximately a 15 per cent discount in rates in the downtown A and B Zones, and at the Cook Road Boat Launch," said Duncan.

"Additionally, due to substantial changes affecting our province, staff are proposing a deferral of our annual CPI rate adjustment that would be based on 2019 values, and normally occurs on June 1 of each year. We feel this should be delayed to 2021."

Duncan says, to promote a lessened use of point-of-touch machines, the first 30-minutes o0f on-street parking will be free for those who use the pay-by-phone option.

Council unanimously endorsed the recommendations.