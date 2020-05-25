Kelowna man arrested for allegations of animal cruelty

Photo: Jon Manchester

UPDATE 3:15 p.m.

Court records have named the accused as 20-year-old Leighton Allen Labute.

He is scheduled to appear in Kelowna court for a bail hearing Monday on six charges; including three counts of killing or injuring an animal and three counts of causing unnecessary pain/suffering to an animal.

Prosecutors allege the offense happened on May 1 in Kelowna.

ORIGINAL 3 p.m.

A 20-year-old Kelowna man is being investigated for allegations of animal cruelty.

On May 14, officers were notified of a social media post that had disturbing images of what appeared to be animal cruelty towards a hamster.

The Kelowna RCMP says it conducted an investigation into the account and linked it to a Kelowna man, who has been arrested and is currently in custody.

His name has not been released yet.

The full findings will be referred to the BC Prosecution Service for review and further charge consideration.

This remains an active investigation and no further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online.