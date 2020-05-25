156834
157532
Kelowna  

Kelowna man arrested for allegations of animal cruelty

Arrested for animal cruelty

- | Story: 300918

UPDATE 3:15 p.m.

Court records have named the accused as 20-year-old Leighton Allen Labute.

He is scheduled to appear in Kelowna court for a bail hearing Monday on six charges; including three counts of killing or injuring an animal and three counts of causing unnecessary pain/suffering to an animal.

Prosecutors allege the offense happened on May 1 in Kelowna.

ORIGINAL 3 p.m.

A 20-year-old Kelowna man is being investigated for allegations of animal cruelty.

On May 14, officers were notified of a social media post that had disturbing images of what appeared to be animal cruelty towards a hamster. 

The Kelowna RCMP says it conducted an investigation into the account and linked it to a Kelowna man, who has been arrested and is currently in custody.  

His name has not been released yet.

The full findings will be referred to the BC Prosecution Service for review and further charge consideration. 

This remains an active investigation and no further information is being released at this time. 

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.  Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
156675




Real Estate
3623204
305 Lawrence Ave
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$474,900
more details
154042


158264


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Pablo
Pablo Kelowna SPCA >


153561


154280


Motivational Monday- May 25, 2020

Galleries
Motivate yourself for the week!
Motivational Monday- May 25, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Hysterical and contagious laughing boy in music class
Must Watch
An oldie but a goodie. Try not to laugh, this boy’s...
Grimes and Elon Musk alter their baby’s name to comply with Californian law
Showbiz
Grimes and her billionaire lover Elon Musk have altered the name...
Corgi puppy preciously discovers the joy of the door stopper
Must Watch
Theodore the Corgi discovers the funny noise that a door stopper...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156707