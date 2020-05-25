156834
Okanagan mayors show how they conserve water in their yards

The Okanagan Basin Water Board's Okanagan WaterWise program has released a video of Okanagan mayors to show how they conserve water in their yards as part of the annual Make Water Work campaign.

“Normally we would have been having a public launch with the mayors pledging to conserve water outdoors this summer and encouraging their residents to do the same. But with the current COVID-19 pandemic and the need for physical distancing, we had to get creative. We thought this would be a fun way to get the message out and the mayors were wonderfully game,” says Water Board communications director Corinne Jackson."

All of the mayors got creative with their 30-second videos as they highlighted the importance of water conservation. And while the annual campaign brings fun community rivalry, it serves as an important reminder to Okanagan residents.

“For many years we’ve had high snow and rain in spring and then a couple months later we are dry and dealing with drought. As our valley grows and with increased use during the summer months, for orchards, vineyards, and people’s yards, it’s important that we create more resilient landscapes and use water wisely," says OBWB Chair and Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff.

Environment Canada is forecasting a hotter than usual summer and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are spending time at home. This serves as an opportunity for people to do yard work while they be more water efficient. 

 

Okanagan residents can conserve water by:

  • Water the lawn between dusk and dawn.
  • Water plants and never pavement.
  • Do not mow low, let it grow.
  • Choose appropriate plants for the dry climate.
  • Tune up irrigation.
  • Aerate the lawn and top dress using compost.

