Kelowna  

Canada Post confirms no mail was in destroyed truck

No mail in postal truck fire

Sarita Patel

Canada Post has confirmed there was no mail in the destroyed truck that was involved in a fire at the sorting centre on Baillie Avenue early Saturday morning. 

"It was a contractor's vehicle that was involved. There were no injuries, and there was no mail in the vehicle," said Sylvie Lapointe, media relations for Canada Post in an email to Castanet. 

The destroyed truck was parked on the north side of the building and residents near the facility awoke to several "massive blasts" at about 2 a.m.

The large truck fire scorched the side of the building, shattering three of the building's windows. 

No word on how the fire started, but it has been deemed suspicious.

