Kelowna  

RCMP find stolen truck, not once but twice on same day

Stolen truck found twice

The crew at Maxum Autobody in Kelowna want to thank everyone who helped them get their prized rare bright yellow first-generation Dodge 5.9 L 12 valve Cummins diesel truck back. The truck was taken sometime overnight Wednesday or early Thursday morning.

Castanet published the story on Thursday, and by Friday, RCMP had found the truck and had it towed to the impound lot in Vernon.

Leo Sartor went to retrieve the truck and was told by RCMP it was found abandoned on the King Edward Forest Service Rd. near Coldstream, in the same area as another stolen truck also found Friday morning on the same service Rd.

"The RCMP did a great job and I believe the story on Castanet helped generate tips that helped us get our truck back," Sartor said.

Sartor says the tires were completely burned off and it appeared it was taken for a joy ride. The interior was badly damaged and a the ignition was drilled out. But after a lot of work, the truck was driveable. 

Sartor says RCMP pulled them over when they were driving back to Kelowna Friday night, "we had a good laugh and all the officers were aware of this truck and they clearly all had their eyes peeled for it."

Sartor says, fortunately, they work at an autobody shop and they'll be able to fix the body damage and get the truck back to where it was before the theft, "we're just going to give this girl the love she deserves and we're all just so happy we got it back. We truly believe the story on Castanet helped get people involved and everyone posting in community forums we feel scared off the thief and caused him to ditch the truck instead of taking the engine."

