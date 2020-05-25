Kelowna's Gospel Mission announces new executive director

Photo: Kelowna's Gospel Mission

Kelowna's Gospel Mission has a new executive director.

Carmen Rempel will start in the position on June 15. She is a Kelowna local who comes to the Mission with more than 10 years of experience in the non-profit field.

Rempel most recently served as the founder of Youth for Christ Okanagan, a Kelowna based non-profit organization that aims to support at-risk youth.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to serve with Kelowna’s Gospel Mission. Randy Benson has built up a strong and solid team that serves well, despite concurrent crisis and ever changing circumstances that impact people experiencing homelessness in Kelowna.” says Rempel.

Benson served as executive director since 2001 and over the years the Mission has benefited considerably from his steady leadership. He will help Rempel get settled in her new role.

“I’m thrilled to be passing the baton to Carmen and am confident that there are great days ahead for Kelowna’s Gospel Mission under her leadership," says Benson.