RCMP searching for missing Kelowna woman Kelly Joy Zuchotzki

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.

Kelly Joy Zuchotzki was last seen on May 24. Police are very concerned for her health and wellbeing.

She is described as a caucasian female, 58-years-old, five feet tall, 115 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a light grey jacket with jeans and blue runners.

Zuchotzki's friends and family say that it is out of character for her to not be in contact for this long of a time.

Anyone with information on Kelly Joy Zuchotzki's whereabouts is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.