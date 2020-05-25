Okanagan's Craft Culture launches box to help local vendors

Photo: Craft Culture

Okanagan's Craft Culture has launched The Local Box to help vendors who have felt the negative impacts of markets being cancelled due to COVID-19.

Craft Culture has been operating in the Okanagan for the last seven years, organizing large artisan and craft markets. However the future of large gatherings will remain uncertain for the foreseeable future so Craft Culture has implemented The Local Box to bring the market experience directly to you at home.

The Local Box sells for $60 and includes all handmade items that retail for $120. The boxes can be ordered online and delivered across Canada or picked up at Meadow Vista Honey Wines, BNA Brewing and Elizabeth O Vintage.

The contents of the box are a surprise but buyers can expect locally made items such as soaps, jewellery and food items. Each month a new box will be featured with a wide variety of items.

“By purchasing one box, you are supporting nine local businesses,” says Craft Culture owner Karalyn Lockhart. “Not only has the pandemic been a big blow to the event industry, it has seriously impacted our vendors ability to earn a living."

"The majority of our 500 plus Craft Culture vendors rely on markets across the country to sell their products. We’re doing everything we can to support these businesses, and make it easy for our customers to support local. The Local Box is a fun and easy way shop local, and invites a bit of joy and excitement back into our daily lives.”

The Local Box is geared mainly towards females however a Father's Day box has been created for dads which includes six items that can be packaged, shipped and delivered in time by June 21.

Recently Craft Culture was forced to cancel the Spring Markets in Penticton and Kelowna due to COVID-19.

“It’s so amazing to see other businesses in the community re-open this month, but unfortunately there’s no light at the end of the tunnel for our industry,” says Lockhart. Despite this setback, Craft Culture is hopeful for a regular holiday market season.

“We are looking at focusing on smaller socially distanced markets for the rest of year, but even those are prohibited as of today if selling non-essential items. This order expires at the end of the month, so we are crossing our fingers for some positive news from Dr. Bonnie Henry.”