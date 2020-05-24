Man caught on security camera stealing flowers returns them

A man caught on security camera stealing a pot of flowers from a Kelowna residence on May 20 has returned the stolen goods.

Homeowner Alvin Braumberger says he realized the pot of yellow, white and purple flowers had been stolen after checking his surveillance footage on the morning of May 21.

However, one day later the same individual was seen returning the flowers safely to Braumberger's house on Leckie Road, and giving two thumbs up for the camera.

Anyone with information about the May 20 incident is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

To report information anonymously via CrimeStoppers, call 1-800-222-8477 or visit the website.