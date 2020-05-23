156606
Kelowna  

Late-night fire, explosions rock Kelowna mail sorting centre

Explosions at mail centre

- | Story: 300757

Large explosions were reported overnight in Kelowna's North End.

Reader submitted photos show a fire at the loading docks of the Canada Post sorting centre on Baillie Avenue.

Residents started reported what were described as "massive blasts" about 2 a.m. in the industrial area at the base of Knox Mountain.

Firefighters and first responders were seen at the site, and photos show a truck engulfed in flames.

The fire and explosions were on the north side of the building, at the loading ramp.

Multiple fire and police units were on scene, says Chad Vale.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and the Kelowna Fire Department has yet to issue a statement.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.

 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

156966
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
156675




Real Estate
4119563
#39-2065 Boucherie Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$100,000
more details
158206


158264


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Apollo
Apollo Kelowna SPCA >


153561


158225


Weekend Dose

Daily Dose
Relax! It’s Saturday. Enjoy the scroll.
Weekend Dose (2)
Daily Dose
John Krasinski’s Some Good News moving to television with a new host
Showbiz
John Krasinski’s lockdown web series Some Good News is...
TGIF Gifs- May 22, 2020
Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- May 22, 2020 (2)
Galleries


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
155548