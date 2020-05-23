Late-night fire, explosions rock Kelowna mail sorting centre

Photo: Chico Newell

Large explosions were reported overnight in Kelowna's North End.

Reader submitted photos show a fire at the loading docks of the Canada Post sorting centre on Baillie Avenue.

Residents started reported what were described as "massive blasts" about 2 a.m. in the industrial area at the base of Knox Mountain.

Firefighters and first responders were seen at the site, and photos show a truck engulfed in flames.

The fire and explosions were on the north side of the building, at the loading ramp.

Multiple fire and police units were on scene, says Chad Vale.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and the Kelowna Fire Department has yet to issue a statement.

