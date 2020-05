Photo: Google Maps

UPDATE: 6:54 p.m.

The crash on Highway 97 north of the airport has been cleared.

ORIGINAL: 6:13 p.m.

Emergency crews are dealing with a single vehicle rollover on Highway 97 north of the airport.

The crash at roughly Dry Valley Road is backing up traffic.

Firefighters were required to help remove the crash victim from the vehicle.

Motorists should expect delays in both directions while the wreck is cleared.