156606
Kelowna  

The Okanagan has pulled together again to help find rare truck

Stolen shop truck found

- | Story: 300733

Employees at Maxum Auto Body on Railway Avenue are breathing a sigh of relief today after it appears they managed to find their stolen shop truck thanks to Castanet readers.

"We have a few leads on our pick up, feeling very hopeful! Thanks!"

Leo Sartor let Castanet know the good news early Friday afternoon. By just after 3 p.m. he let us know, "quick update! They found the truck. Headed to Vernon to pick it up."

No word yet on what kind of condition the truck is in or if there are charges related to its theft pending.

The bright yellow first-generation Dodge 5.9 L 12 valve Cummins diesel disappeared sometime overnight on Wednesday, Sartor told Castanet, "when I came into work (Thursday) it was gone."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

155405
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
156675




Real Estate
4104212
#402-3175 De Montreuil Crt
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$350,000
more details


158115


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Apollo
Apollo Kelowna SPCA >


153561




TGIF Gifs- May 22, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- May 22, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Julia Roberts geeks out over meeting her ‘personal hero’ Dr. Anthony Fauci
Showbiz
Julia Roberts' trademark smile got even broader as she got...
Corgi explorer walks around with a flashlight in his mouth
Must Watch
Theodore the corgi explores under the bed while holding a...
Little boy just really wants a haircut
Must Watch
Jason, 4, does not approve of his hair right now and just wants a...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
155913
150928