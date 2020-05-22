The Okanagan has pulled together again to help find rare truck

Photo: Facebook

Employees at Maxum Auto Body on Railway Avenue are breathing a sigh of relief today after it appears they managed to find their stolen shop truck thanks to Castanet readers.

"We have a few leads on our pick up, feeling very hopeful! Thanks!"

Leo Sartor let Castanet know the good news early Friday afternoon. By just after 3 p.m. he let us know, "quick update! They found the truck. Headed to Vernon to pick it up."

No word yet on what kind of condition the truck is in or if there are charges related to its theft pending.

The bright yellow first-generation Dodge 5.9 L 12 valve Cummins diesel disappeared sometime overnight on Wednesday, Sartor told Castanet, "when I came into work (Thursday) it was gone."