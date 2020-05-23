Final phase of construction underway at Centennial Park

Photo: Moe Harke

Preliminary work on the final phase of the redevelopment of Rutland Centennial Park is underway.

City crews were at the park Friday demolishing what was at one time a lacrosse box. The boards around the rink had previously been removed.

The washroom building is also being taken down.

Design and construction services director Andrew Gibbs says the area will be replaced by a basketball court, ping pong tables and a gogo ball court.

That construction will begin once a contract is awarded.

Gibbs says the final stage of park reconstruction will include a new stage, turf and completion of asphalt trails around the park.

Later this year, he says new washrooms will be constructed near the playground.