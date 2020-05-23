156606
157706
Kelowna  

Gospel Mission shares news of Good Samaritans

Good Samaritans abound

- | Story: 300717

With all the gloom and doom around the COVID-19 pandemic, it's reassuring to see good news from good deeds can still find their way to the surface.

In this case, two good deeds from two Good Samaritans.

Sonya Menyes, in charge of volunteers at the downtown Kelowna Gospel Mission, took to Facebook Friday morning share a story from Darryn, one of the Mission's mobile outreach workers.

"Some of you are aware that I lost my wallet on Tuesday evening between Tim Hortons and the Mission," Darryn wrote.

"Today, I received a call from Scotiabank that my wallet had been turned in at the branch on Lakeshore. Everything was intact including the cash that was in the wallet.

"This reminds me that even in these strange times that we are living in, and in the area that we work, there are still honest and caring people, thank you God for this reminder."

Lynn Gotro responded to the post with a tale of her own good deed.

"I too had my faith in humanity renewed this past week," she wrote.

"I left my cell phone at an ATM. The gentlemen who found it called my mom to tell her he had it and even dropped it off for me. So thankful!!"

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

157148
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
156675




Real Estate
4119563
#39-2065 Boucherie Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$100,000
more details


152096


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Apollo
Apollo Kelowna SPCA >


153561




Weekend Dose

Daily Dose
Relax! It’s Saturday. Enjoy the scroll.
Weekend Dose (2)
Daily Dose
John Krasinski’s Some Good News moving to television with a new host
Showbiz
John Krasinski’s lockdown web series Some Good News is...
TGIF Gifs- May 22, 2020
Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- May 22, 2020 (2)
Galleries


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
150493
150928