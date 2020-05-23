Gospel Mission shares news of Good Samaritans

Photo: Facebook Darryn, outreach worker at the Gospel Mission.

With all the gloom and doom around the COVID-19 pandemic, it's reassuring to see good news from good deeds can still find their way to the surface.

In this case, two good deeds from two Good Samaritans.

Sonya Menyes, in charge of volunteers at the downtown Kelowna Gospel Mission, took to Facebook Friday morning share a story from Darryn, one of the Mission's mobile outreach workers.

"Some of you are aware that I lost my wallet on Tuesday evening between Tim Hortons and the Mission," Darryn wrote.

"Today, I received a call from Scotiabank that my wallet had been turned in at the branch on Lakeshore. Everything was intact including the cash that was in the wallet.

"This reminds me that even in these strange times that we are living in, and in the area that we work, there are still honest and caring people, thank you God for this reminder."

Lynn Gotro responded to the post with a tale of her own good deed.

"I too had my faith in humanity renewed this past week," she wrote.

"I left my cell phone at an ATM. The gentlemen who found it called my mom to tell her he had it and even dropped it off for me. So thankful!!"