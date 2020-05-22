Central Okanagan Food Bank receives big cheque from Landmark

Photo: Central Okanagan Food Bank Picture left to right Tammie Watson CDO Central Okanagan Food Bank, Dave McAnerney, The Stober Group/Landmark District, Keith Brewster Stober Foundation, Dave Gautier Crowe MacKay, Trevor Moss CEO Central Okanagan Food Bank

The Central Okanagan Food Bank got a big shot in the arm thanks to the first annual #LandmarkLove Mother’s Day Gift Bag fundraising event.

The event, which sold out in just 7 days, raised $25,000 for the Central Okanagan Food Bank and helped celebrate mom’s special day in the Okanagan during a time when showing mothers some love isn't so easy. The event took place Saturday, May 9 at Landmark 6 and was hosted by Details Design Inc., and sponsored by the Landmark District, Crowe MacKay, and the Stober Group.

“We were honoured to support such a wonderful cause,” said Dave Gautier of Crowe MacKay. “The stress involved with having to choose between paying your bills and purchasing food is something that is affecting many people right now” he says. “As a community coming together and supporting the Central Okanagan Food Bank, we can help remove some of those stressors and ensure everyone has a meal on the table and food in their cupboards.”

The community-curated Mother's Day gift bags were valued at $25, and featured a bouquet of flowers, local goodies, gift certificates, and opportunities to win numerous prizes.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of all organizations involved,” said Trevor Moss CEO of the Central Okanagan Food Bank. “Since the COVID-19 crisis forced many local businesses to abruptly close their doors and lay off staff, we’ve had a significant increase in the number of residents in need of our services,” he says, “these funds will go a long way to ensure local families and households facing financial insecurity have the nutritional food support required to sustain a healthy life”.

As a not-for-profit organization serving Kelowna and West Kelowna, the Central Okanagan Food Bank is dedicated to providing food and support to local families and households in need.