Kelowna proposes a return to paid on-street parking June 1

Free parking to end May 31

The City of Kelowna is recommending a return to paid on-street parking June 1.

Payment for on-street parking downtown and in the South Pandosy area was waived two months ago as a way to support businesses who remained open through the early days of stay-at-home recommendations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parking manager Dave Duncan, in a report to council, suggests rescinding that initiative when it expires May 31.

In his report, Duncan says the removal of paid on-street parking resulted in many people exceeding the time stipulation, which still remained in effect.

"In response, staff implemented a process to allow for the creation of temporary five-minute pickup zones to support businesses that remained open by offering pick up and take out options," said Duncan.

"Based on feedback received by staff to date, this has been a successful program."

Duncan is recommending that program remain if paid parking does resume.

He also says parking activity has steadily increased over the past number of weeks, and some of the busier blocks such as Bernard Avenue, are reaching 100 per cent capacity.

In response to the increased parking demand as businesses reopen, and to deter motorists from using on-street parking as a long-term alternative, Duncan is recommending several changes.

These include a return to pay parking in the downtown A Zone and KGH frontages June 1, and downtown Zone B and C and South Pandosy urban retail area June 15.

Time restriction enforcement would also resume June 1.

Council will review the recommendations Monday.

