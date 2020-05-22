Arrest made after alleged machete attack on taxi and gun pointed

Photo: Tammy Kasper Police arrested a man on Rutland Road Thursday night.

A man allegedly pointed a gun at a driver in Kelowna and attacked a taxi with a machete Thursday night, before his eventual arrest on Rutland Road.

Just after 5:30 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP received a complaint that a man in a white car near Banks Road and Enterprise Way had pointed a gun at another driver.

Soon after, a taxi driver called police after a man had allegedly attacked his vehicle with a machete while he was parked on the 2600 block of Enterprise Way. The taxi driver told police the attacker had fled the scene in a white car.

Just before 6 p.m., officers found the white car in question near the Rutland Community Policing Office on Rutland Road and the man was arrested by police at gunpoint.

Police said the incidents are not believed to have been random, but no additional details were provided.

“This is not believed to be an act of random violence,” said Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy. “Regardless, this was an extremely dangerous incident, and it is fortunate no one was injured.”

The 25-year-old man who was arrested has since been released on conditions, and the matter will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service. No charges have been laid at this time.

Police did not say if the man was found in possession of a gun upon his arrest.

The Kelowna RCMP has asked anyone with information on the incidents to contact police at 250-762-3300.