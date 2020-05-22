156834
157263
Kelowna  

Arrest made after alleged machete attack on taxi and gun pointed

Taxi attacked with machete

- | Story: 300702

A man allegedly pointed a gun at a driver in Kelowna and attacked a taxi with a machete Thursday night, before his eventual arrest on Rutland Road.

Just after 5:30 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP received a complaint that a man in a white car near Banks Road and Enterprise Way had pointed a gun at another driver.

Soon after, a taxi driver called police after a man had allegedly attacked his vehicle with a machete while he was parked on the 2600 block of Enterprise Way. The taxi driver told police the attacker had fled the scene in a white car.

Just before 6 p.m., officers found the white car in question near the Rutland Community Policing Office on Rutland Road and the man was arrested by police at gunpoint.

Police said the incidents are not believed to have been random, but no additional details were provided.

“This is not believed to be an act of random violence,” said Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy. “Regardless, this was an extremely dangerous incident, and it is fortunate no one was injured.”

The 25-year-old man who was arrested has since been released on conditions, and the matter will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service. No charges have been laid at this time.

Police did not say if the man was found in possession of a gun upon his arrest.

The Kelowna RCMP has asked anyone with information on the incidents to contact police at 250-762-3300.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

155405
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
156675




Real Estate
3988335
630 Thorneloe Road
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$899,900
more details
157395




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Apollo
Apollo Kelowna SPCA >


153561




Little boy just really wants a haircut

Must Watch
Jason, 4, does not approve of his hair right now and just wants a haircut!
The Lumineers raise over $600,000 with Colorado Gives Back livestream
Music
The Lumineers raised over $600,000 for restaurant and music...
Friday Fails- May 22, 2020
Galleries
Fails, fails, and more fails.
Friday Fails- May 22, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Owner annoys dogs
Must Watch
Owner annoys her dogs with all the things that they do to HER!


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157534