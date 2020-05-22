156606
Kelowna  

City of Kelowna has begun mailing out 2020 tax notices

Tax notices on the way

Property owners in Kelowna should begin receiving their 2020 municipal tax notices next week.

The city says those notices have now been mailed out.

While municipal taxes are still due by Thursday, July 2, the city has made some provisions in an effort to assist residents affected by COVID-19.

These include a reduction in the tax rate increase from 4.15 per cent to 2.05 per cent, as well as change in the penalty date from July 3 to Sept. 1.

City hall, which has been closed to walk-in traffic for two months, will reopen Monday, however, the city recommends people use tools available online to pay their taxes, rather than doing in in person.

Taxes can also be paid by other means, including:

  • By cheque and using drop boxes at city hall (front entrance or Doyle Ave parking lot exit)
  • By mailing cheques to city hall (post-dated cheques are accepted; note that postmark date is not considered as date of payment)
  • Through online or telephone banking with your financial institution
  • In person at your financial institution if it is open
  • Third party credit card payment companies.  Visit kelowna.ca/property tax for more information

Residents can apply for the Home Owner Grant online at kelowna.ca/propertytax or through their City Property Account (formerly named Online Billing). Residents are encouraged to apply for the provincial Home Owner Grant to save money on their taxes: property owners are responsible for applying every year to obtain the tax reduction, as banks do not apply for their customers.

The BC Property Tax Deferment program is also available to those who qualify. Apply to the province of BC for a low interest loan to pay the current year property taxes on your principal residence. Learn more about the property tax deferment program including eligibility at gov.bc.ca/propertytaxdeferment.

