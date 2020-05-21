156606
Kelowna  

Man arrested at gunpoint on Rutland Road Thursday night

Arrested at gunpoint

- | Story: 300646

Police officers made a public arrest on Rutland Road Thursday night.

Castanet reader Victoria said she saw three RCMP officers arrest a man at gunpoint outside Rutland Vapes on Rutland Road near Highway 33 Thursday, just before 6 p.m.

"We saw a guy dressed in black, with his hands up, backing away and there were three policemen standing out in our view with their guns drawn," Victoria said. 

It's unclear what the arrest was in relation to, but Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information. 

Castanet has also heard reports that police had blocked two lanes of the William R. Bennett Bridge earlier Thursday evening, but it's unclear if that was in relation to the arrest. The bridge is now cleared. 

