Kelowna  

Recommends rezoning for 77 townhouses on Kirschner Mountain

Staff favours Kirschner plan

Kelowna’s development planning staff will recommend the rezoning and public hearing waived for a multi-family development on Kirschner Mountain.

The proposed development from Kirschner Mountain Joint Venture calls for 77 townhouse units spread out among three-, four- and five-plex buildings.

The land, located at 2890 Gallagher Rd., is currently designated A1-agriculture and needs to be changed to RH3-hillside cluster housing to accommodate the project.

The proposal is a continuation of the Kirschner Mountain development. It would extend Loseth Road and provide eventual roadway connection to Gallagher Road.

The matter goes before city council on Monday.

