Home security footage captures man stealing flower pot at night

A man was caught on security camera stealing a pot of flowers from a Kelowna residence late Wednesday night, May 20.

It was about 11 p.m. when the man entered the property on Leckie Road, picked up the pot of yellow, white and purple flowers from a small wheelbarrow and walked away, says homeowner Alvin Braumberger.

Braumberger checked his surveillance security footage Thursday morning, and realized what had happened the night before.

He says they were not the only house in the neighbourhood targeted that night, but isn't aware of what was taken from other residences.

In the footage, the man can be seen wearing a white short-sleeved top, grey knee-length pants and slides, with a large visible tattoos on his left arm.

The incident has been reported to Kelowna RCMP and anyone with information is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

To report information anonymously via CrimeStoppers, call 1-800-222-8477 or visit the website.