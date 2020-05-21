156834
Shop truck with sentimental and collectors value stolen from biz

Sentimental truck stolen

Employees at Maxum Auto Body on Railway Avenue in Kelowna are beside themselves after a rare and sought-after shop truck was stolen sometime overnight Thursday.

Leo Sartor has worked at Maxum for the past six years but when he arrived at work Thursday morning he noticed something wasn't right.

"This truck has always been around my life," Sartor says but "when I came into work (Thursday) it was gone."

Sartor says they've been lucky and this is the first time they've had a problem like this in the 20 plus years the shop has been in business at the Railway Ave. location.

"Seems totally random. We've never had a theft problem before."

Jeff Brown owns the body shop but Sartor says all the employees feel like family and they're devastated that the truck could be gone for good.

"It's a sought after truck by those who know trucks because it's a first-generation Dodge 5.9 L 12 valve Cummins diesel."

It's also hard to miss because it's painted bright yellow.

Sartor is hopeful that the Okanagan community can help track down the stolen vehicle which he says did not have a plate on it, "we just use the shop plates."

If you spot the bright yellow vintage beauty you can contact the RCMP or the body shop directly at (250) 869-1838 or by email.

"We're just so sad that 'our baby' is gone."

