Kelowna  

Memorial Cup 2020 would have kicked off today in Kelowna

Memorial Cup imaginings

Hard to believe now but Thursday May 21, would have been the opening of the 2020 Memorial Cup in Kelowna.

COVID-19 changed that and many other aspects of life in the Okanagan but the Memorial Cup organizing committee refuses to dwell on the negative. Instead, they are sharing the video they feel allowed Kelowna to win the bid.

In a news release, committee chairman, Tom Dyas says, "in the hope of providing good feeling and inspiration, we are releasing this video publicly for the very first time. This video was prepared in 10 days with the assistance of SW Audio and was built upon the theme of 'Welcome to our Community.'"

Dyas also shared a vision of an alternate reality where COVID-19 holds no sway over any of us and people are free to gather for the opening parade ceremonies.

Wendy Falkowski, who was chair of the opening parade ceremonies says today would have been a spectacular day.

"Water Street is lined with hundreds of people, including Minor Hockey League players each wearing their team jersey – hockey sticks in hand waiting to salute the ‘Memorial Cup’."

Dyas and Falkowski also wanted to publicly thank those who worked so hard to bring the Memorial Cup to Kelowna, "although this was ‘what should have been’, I want to thank each of you for all the work you did prior to the cancellation. I hope we will get the opportunity to work together again someday soon."

