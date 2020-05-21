156834
Kelowna  

Downtown Kelowna excited about measures to restart economy

Downtown endorses restart

The executive director of the Downtown Kelowna Association says he's excited about the prospects of opening up public spaces to businesses both downtown and across the city.

"Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures," stated Mark Burley after the city announced its intention to create outdoor space for food service, and other retailers, many of whom have been closed for two months due to COVID-19.

"It's all about economic recovery, and it expands the program for retail and restaurant service providers. So we can be in compliance with provincial health orders, WorkSafeBC requirements and physical distancing."

Proposals on the table include the closure of Bernard Avenue from The Sails to Bertram Street, plus an expansion of the city's patio program in urban retail areas all across the city.

"The great thing about it is it's not just restaurants, and it's not just on Bernard," said Burley.

"They're going to have this multi-disciplinary task force the mayor talked about, that will review and approve requests for the temporary use of other public spaces. They're opening this up, and they're open to ideas. they're going to turn this stuff over pretty quick."

But, Burley says, the plan is still just that until it's approved by city council.

The measures will be on the agenda for Monday's meeting.

"Once it gets approved, if it's approved, then all the little details will be put together.

"They've been discussed, but there have been no final decisions on some things."

These types of measures, designed to kick start economies that have stalled for at least the past two months, have been happening all over the world, and Burley agrees there are measures been implemented in some cities that could easily work here.

"I bet you there's ideas that merchants will have, retailers will have, service businesses will have that haven't even been thought of yet.

"The great this is they can just email the address that provided, and away they go."

On a positive note, Burley says parking spaces along Bernard have been at capacity all week for the first time in months.

He says almost every businesses downtown is again open for business while following provincially mandated physical distancing, cleaning and capacity measures.

