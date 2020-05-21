City opens basketball, volleyball courts, plans to close Bernard

Photo: Colin Dacre/file

The City of Kelowna has announced more facility openings and a plan to close part of Bernard Avenue to vehicle traffic as it continues with Phase 2 of the gradual reopening of the city.

Most city-owned facilities were closed in March in the wake of COVID-19.

During a virtual news conference Thursday morning, Mayor Colin Basran announced as of today, basketball courts at various parks, volleyball courts at City Park and Gyro Beach are open.

Extra nets are also being set up at double tennis courts and quad pickleball courts. Basran says if the nets are up, the courts are ready for play.

While most outdoor recreation facilities are open, you'll have to wait until early June for the reopening of playgrounds, and even longer for indoor recreational facilities.

The community policing offices at KLO and in Rutland will remain closed.

"All other city facilities, including the RCMP detachment, will be open during regular business hours for payments, permits and services starting Monday," said Basran.

"However, the public is asked not to make non-essential visits to city facilities, and are encouraged to do business online or by phone whenever, and wherever possible."

This includes city hall, which will reopen Monday.

Basran said the potential closure of a portion of Bernard Avenue to vehicle traffic from the Sails to Bertram Street for the summer will be on Monday's council agenda.

While the measure, which would allow restaurants to utilize street space to make up for lost capacity inside, must still be endorsed by council, it's expected to be a mere formality.

"This is something I am really excited about, as are my council colleagues, because this is something I've wanted to see us try for a number of years," said Basran.

"I think this is the perfect opportunity for us to start a trial like this. Bernard Avenue was chosen because we have experience closing it down periodically, and the Downtown Kelowna Association has endorsed the idea."

If adopted, the closure of Bernard Avenue would go from June 29 through the end of Labour Day, Sept. 8.

There will also be a proposal before council to return to pay parking in urban commercial centres downtown and in the South Pandosy area.

A resolution waiving on-street parking fees in those areas expires May 31.

"We think a more pedestrianized downtown will be an inviting, and safe way for us all to re-engage with our favourite restaurants, pubs, coffee shops, retail shops and professional services again.

"So, for the sake of our business community, I hope residents and visitors will do what they can to help them through this economic crisis."

While Bernard Avenue will be the only street closed, Basran says the added space idea applies to all urban commercial centres within the city.

"A multi-disciplinary task force including the city's real estate, parks, transportation and parking departments will review, and approve requests for the temporary use of public space in all areas of our community."