156606
Kelowna  

Kelowna RCMP say stolen dogs have been returned to owner

Stolen dogs back home

- | Story: 300535

Two dogs believed stolen in Kelowna over the weekend have been returned to their owner by RCMP.

?The dogs were taken from a home on Yates Road overnight between May 16 and 17. 

Police thank the public for their assistance in locating Cala and Missy, a pitbull cross and Chihuahua. 

“Cala and Missy have been reunited with their owner, who is delighted to have them back,” says Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy. 

No charges have been laid at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Kaelynn Carrigan went out Friday, and when she returned home, she discovered her apartment had been broken into and her two dogs had been taken, along with some of her belongings.

"I just want to get my dogs back. I'm worried that they might be harmed," she said after the dogs went missing.

Anyone with information about their disappearance can contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.net.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

157421
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
156675




Real Estate
4115239
1085 Tataryn Rd
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$850,000
more details
154560


157530


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Lucy
Lucy Kelowna SPCA >


153561


156223


Jumping into a cup

Must Watch
Guy does awesome optical illusion by jumping into a cup.
The sound you dont want to hear
Must Watch
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Thursday morning random awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Bad Boys For Life tops U.K.’s Official Film Chart
Showbiz
Bad Boys For Life has debuted at the top of the U.K.’s...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156227
150928