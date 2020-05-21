Kelowna RCMP say stolen dogs have been returned to owner

Photo: Contributed

Two dogs believed stolen in Kelowna over the weekend have been returned to their owner by RCMP.

?The dogs were taken from a home on Yates Road overnight between May 16 and 17.

Police thank the public for their assistance in locating Cala and Missy, a pitbull cross and Chihuahua.

“Cala and Missy have been reunited with their owner, who is delighted to have them back,” says Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy.

No charges have been laid at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Kaelynn Carrigan went out Friday, and when she returned home, she discovered her apartment had been broken into and her two dogs had been taken, along with some of her belongings.

"I just want to get my dogs back. I'm worried that they might be harmed," she said after the dogs went missing.

Anyone with information about their disappearance can contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.net.