156606
Kelowna  

Tourism Kelowna focuses on local tours amid the COVID-19 crisis

Tour your own backyard

- | Story: 300531

Sarita Patel

As a destination marketing organization, Tourism Kelowna was used to placing ads and campaigns outside of Kelowna to attract tourists to our area. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to quickly shift gears, switching to an advertising model that encourages locals to explore their backyard. 

“We’re helping to connect local businesses, with local consumers and we’re not looking at doing any interprovincial destination marketing - probably if all goes well until the Fall,” explains Lisanne Ballantyne, president and CEO of Tourism Kelowna.  

Ballantyne says they surveyed their stakeholders in the first week of the pandemic and they were told they didn’t want visitors to come into the Interior. 

“One, we’re scared about the health conditions and two we don’t have the capacity to service them anymore, please go local.”

If locals are looking for customized tours, Tourism Kelowna will help you to build your own guide. The group has information on which businesses are open, where to explore and safety tips.

“We’ll have a live chat councillor pop-up, ask what you’re looking for and you can explain the types of things you’re interested in and they can immediately start putting together based on the information we have ... a customize itinerary.” 

She says right now more than ever it is important for residents to shop and explore local.

“Start reminding people how beautiful it is in this area so when you’re able to travel and it’s safe to travel people will remember that Kelowna is a very short drive from a lot of destinations.”

They encourage residents to use their new hashtag, #ExploreKelownaLocal when posting on their social media platforms. 

“We’ve got a five-stage reopening plan that is in accordance with the health and safety regulations that are out there ... We also take our cue from other city facilities that are open around here, just to see that we’re keeping pace with the community.”

The visitor centre is currently closed, but Ballantyne says they’re hoping to have it open within the next month. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
156675




Real Estate
4093278
#1405-1588 Ellis Street
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$290,000
more details
157053


157825


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Gerald
Gerald Kelowna SPCA >


153561


157243


Bad Boys For Life tops U.K.’s Official Film Chart

Showbiz
Bad Boys For Life has debuted at the top of the U.K.’s Official Film Chart, beating Onward and Little Women in the process.
That’s annoying
Galleries
We can’t quite put our finger on why these images are so...
That’s annoying (2)
Galleries
Parrot imitates door stopper
Must Watch
Silly parrot finds a new toy.
Joe Rogan signs $100 million podcast deal with Spotify
Showbiz
Comedian and UFC commentator Joe Rogan has signed an exclusive...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada