Tourism Kelowna focuses on local tours amid the COVID-19 crisis

Sarita Patel

As a destination marketing organization, Tourism Kelowna was used to placing ads and campaigns outside of Kelowna to attract tourists to our area. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to quickly shift gears, switching to an advertising model that encourages locals to explore their backyard.

“We’re helping to connect local businesses, with local consumers and we’re not looking at doing any interprovincial destination marketing - probably if all goes well until the Fall,” explains Lisanne Ballantyne, president and CEO of Tourism Kelowna.

Ballantyne says they surveyed their stakeholders in the first week of the pandemic and they were told they didn’t want visitors to come into the Interior.

“One, we’re scared about the health conditions and two we don’t have the capacity to service them anymore, please go local.”

If locals are looking for customized tours, Tourism Kelowna will help you to build your own guide. The group has information on which businesses are open, where to explore and safety tips.

“We’ll have a live chat councillor pop-up, ask what you’re looking for and you can explain the types of things you’re interested in and they can immediately start putting together based on the information we have ... a customize itinerary.”

She says right now more than ever it is important for residents to shop and explore local.

“Start reminding people how beautiful it is in this area so when you’re able to travel and it’s safe to travel people will remember that Kelowna is a very short drive from a lot of destinations.”

They encourage residents to use their new hashtag, #ExploreKelownaLocal when posting on their social media platforms.

“We’ve got a five-stage reopening plan that is in accordance with the health and safety regulations that are out there ... We also take our cue from other city facilities that are open around here, just to see that we’re keeping pace with the community.”

The visitor centre is currently closed, but Ballantyne says they’re hoping to have it open within the next month.