A successful rescue for fallen man in Canyon Falls Park

UPDATE: 8:07 p.m.

A 20-year-old male has been airlifted out of Canyon Falls and is on his way to the hospital after he fell while hiking Wednesday night.



"Him and two of his friends were doing some hiking in the rocks by the falls and I guess the one male lost his footing, fell 30 to 40 feet," explains Platoon Captain John Kelly.



The hiker was conscious while he was being airlifted to Kelowna General Hosptial just after 7:30 p.m.



"He was conscious and coherent but he was face down at the time," adds Kelly.



Kelly says the hiker suffered "head injuries, cuts and contusions on his body" but was unable to comment on the severity.



The other two hikers were not injured, "just shaken up and cold."

ORIGINAL 6:50 p.m.

A rescue mission is underway at Kelowna’s Canyon Falls Park where a man has fallen down a large ravine.

The Kelowna Fire Department and RCMP have called in Central Okanagan Search and Rescue to set up a rope rescue, as crews are having difficulty accessing the victim. It is believed the man fell off the Crawford trail. His condition is unknown at this time.

Emergency crews were first called to the scene around 5:30 p.m.

