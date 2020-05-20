Kelowna resident asks city to consider adapting beekeeping bylaw

A Kelowna resident turned up at city hall on Wednesday morning to present mayor Colin Basran with a symbolic jar of honey to celebrate World Day of the Bee, and also give a little push towards making Kelowna a more bee-friendly community.

Longtime beekeeper Vic MacDonald is asking the City of Kelowna to consider adapting the Kelowna Beekeeping Bylaw to bring it in line with regulations in other big cities.

"Currently Backyard Beekeeping in Kelowna is governed by property size with no consideration given to the skills involved in keeping bees productively and safely in high density urban areas," reads the proposal.

"In the past seven years of keeping records we have had no complaints from members of the public with regard to the keeping of bees in backyards ... your department was approached with all the necessary documentation, similar to what we did in Vancouver, the Tri Cities, Victoria and most recently Kamloops and Vernon. All that was needed was inserting Kelowna in the documentation.

"Beekeepers are a responsible lot and when the rules are adhered to the keeping of bees becomes highly beneficial to everyone concerned."

Basran did admit he was tipped off about the honey jar delivery, but says he's grateful for the opportunity to draw awareness to the importance of bees on World Day of the Bee.

"They literally make the world go round. They are so important, and I think that it’s really an issue that maybe a lot of our residents and just people generally aren’t paying close enough attention to. This is a major deal, so I’m really thankful that we’re recognizing this day, really thankful for this gift and I’m certainly open to anything more the City of Kelowna can do to make us a more bee-friendly community."

MacDonald started beekeeping at a very young age, becoming fascinated with the way bees operate as a kid.

"I was eight years old. I collected a swarm of bees that could fit into a pale, and I had no protection whatsoever. The nicest thing is I never got a single sting, but I made a big mistake. I took one of my dad’s whisky boxes and I put the bees in a whisky box, and I made two small holes for the bees to go in and out. The next day they were all dead, they had suffocated, not enough air, so you’ve got to give your bees air.

"But since then I’ve always worked with bees and you know what - good therapy, good fascination and it’s amazing how these little guys work."

He says one of the biggest threats to the bee population right now is the presence of yellow jacket wasps - a concern shared by commercial beekeeper Norman Gates.

Gates, who spent years working as the beekeeping specialist at the B.C. Ministry of Agriculture, had an experience dealing with wasps killing out bee colonies in the Armstrong area last fall, and hopes it won't happen again.

"I'm noticing this spring an awful lot of queens flying around that same area where the yellow jacket nests were - these are queen yellow jackets. The way the wasps work is that at the end of the season the colony dies off, but before it dies off they produce a lot of queens that get mated ... the ones that make it through the winter come out and establish more nests, and this spring I’m noticing more of those queen wasps than I’ve ever seen before flying around.

"If they’re successful in establishing nests, and if the nests are successful during the season, then we could have another big problem - in this area, at least."