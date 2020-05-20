Mayor Colin Basran closing in on $10,000 haircut fundraising goal

Kelowna mayor Colin Basran is nearing his fundraising goal for Okanagan Colleges Haircuts of Healthcare challenge, promising to shave his head if he tops $10,000.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Basran had raised $9,401 of his $10,000 goal, and told Castanet it won't be long before his wife Leanne is given the all-clear to shave his head.

"I've got a bit more to raise, but I'm hoping to have that done by the end of the week. The haricut will come either on the weekend, or next week."

The fundraiser is raising money for the school’s new $18.9 million Health Sciences Centre.

“In light of what we’ve all been facing over the past couple of weeks, we all recognize the importance of having well trained healthcare professionals in our community,” said Basran in his fundraising video.

“If you have the ability to give, I’d really appreciate it, and you get to see me sport a new haircut."

To donate to Basran's efforts or view his fundraising page, click here.