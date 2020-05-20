156606
Kelowna  

Mayor Colin Basran closing in on $10,000 haircut fundraising goal

Basran nearly at haircut goal

- | Story: 300521

Kelowna mayor Colin Basran is nearing his fundraising goal for Okanagan Colleges Haircuts of Healthcare challenge, promising to shave his head if he tops $10,000. 

As of Wednesday afternoon, Basran had raised $9,401 of his $10,000 goal, and told Castanet it won't be long before his wife Leanne is given the all-clear to shave his head. 

"I've got a bit more to raise, but I'm hoping to have that done by the end of the week. The haricut will come either on the weekend, or next week." 

The fundraiser is raising money for the school’s new $18.9 million Health Sciences Centre. 

“In light of what we’ve all been facing over the past couple of weeks, we all recognize the importance of having well trained healthcare professionals in our community,” said Basran in his fundraising video.

“If you have the ability to give, I’d really appreciate it, and you get to see me sport a new haircut."

To donate to Basran's efforts or view his fundraising page, click here

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

157108
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
156675




Real Estate
4145904
16 6711 Highway 97 s
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$149,900
more details




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Gerald
Gerald Kelowna SPCA >


153561


157825


That’s annoying

Galleries
We can’t quite put our finger on why these images are so irritating….  
That’s annoying (2)
Galleries
Parrot imitates door stopper
Must Watch
Silly parrot finds a new toy.
Joe Rogan signs $100 million podcast deal with Spotify
Showbiz
Comedian and UFC commentator Joe Rogan has signed an exclusive...
Weird Wednesday- May 20, 2020
Galleries
A very weird gallery for your enjoyment.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
155270
150928