Pharmacist accused of dispensing opioids without prescriptions

An Okanagan pharmacist is being accused by the B.C. College of Pharmacists of dispensing opioids without a valid prescription.

It is the second time Dayton Cliff Sobool has been investigated by the College for similar allegations, with a disciplinary pre-hearing set for May 27 in Vancouver.

In a citation posted online, the College of Pharmacists alleges Sobool was employed as a locum pharmacist at the Prescription Health Studio in Kelowna, when the owner of the pharmacy contacted the College in March 2017 to allege Sobool had been diverting medication and had missed documentation in connection to 11 different prescriptions.

None of the allegations made by the College have been proven at a hearing and Sobool disputes them.

Regulatory colleges in B.C. have the power to issue fines, suspend or revoke licenses and conduct investigations. Their primary mandate is to protect and serve the public and ensure their registrants are qualified, competent as well as following best practices and ethics.

The College alleges Sobool dispensed a variety of opioids — Oxycodone, Hydromorphone, Supeudol and Dilaudid — on seven occasions between Sept. 2, 2016 and Oct. 7, 2017 without a valid written prescription.

Additionally, the College is alleging that on three occasions between Sept. 14, 2016 and January 3, 2017 he dispensed Ativan and Apo-Diazepam — both benzodiazepine medications — without a prescription or “making a written record of a verbal authorization.”

Sobool, who is now the manager of the Summerland Guardian Pharmacy, tells Castanet he “absolutely” disputes the claims.

“There was no diversion, it is completely false, the accusation. And they’ve already admitted that. So it’s paperwork. They couldn’t change the complaint,” Sobool said. “This has been dragging on for three years."

"There was absolutely no diversion at all, that was proven early on, and it's just a paperwork thing," he continued during a brief phone call, but did not elaborate.

The College of Pharmacists says this is their second investigation into Sobool. In January 2011, Paragon Pharmacies complained to the College about “pharmacy management deficiencies” discovered after Soobol left there.

The College’s ensuing investigation found issues with inventory management, dispensing medications without physician authorization, dispensing narcotics without proper prescriptions, failing to maintain records and sending unprofessional emails and texts.

To resolve the 2011 complaint, Sobool agreed to obtain additional training, review pharmacist policies, provide additional records to the College and consent to two random unannounced inspections within 12 months.

Sobool declined to comment 2011 investigation or any further on the current complaint, calling the allegations "just allegations."

"As the hearing process progresses there may be some opportunity to share information that will clarify the facts," he said in an email. "It would be of great satisfaction to shed light on the truth."

The pre-hearing teleconference for the 2017 allegations will be held at the College’s office in Vancouver on May 27 at 9:30 a.m.