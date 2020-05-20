NHL's not likely to reopen season in Kelowna, but maybe Vancouver

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Premier John Horgan speaks Wednesday.

Despite comments from Premier John Horgan last week about his efforts to get the NHL's reopening games at locations across British Columbia, including Kelowna and Kamloops, that's looking less and less like a possibility.

During last Wednesday's weekly press conference, Horgan said he had discussed the possibility of B.C. being a hub for the NHL's return to play, where games could be played at empty arenas across the province.

Kelowna Rockets president and GM Bruce Hamilton told Castanet he would be thrilled to work with the NHL to bring games to Kelowna if it was something they were interested in.

This Wednesday, Horgan conceded the NHL may be more interested in keeping its reopening games contained to a single city. In an interview with Ron MacLean on In Conversation back in April, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the games would have to be played in an NHL arena, due to broadcasting technology needs.

“We do have a rich hockey tradition in every corner of British Columbia and really superior rinks in places like Kelowna,” Horgan said Wednesday. “I opened up another couple of alternatives for the NHL to consider and I'm hopeful that they just consider British Columbia at the end of the day.”

Horgan said if the NHL wants to keep their reopening to a single city, Vancouver is a great choice.

“But going back to the NHL's current position on the hub city, Vancouver has the main arena where the Canucks play, we've got the Coliseum, which with a little bit of spit and polish could be brought back to an NHL standard I believe. And we also have Langley and we have Abbotsford,” he said.

“What I've heard from those who represent players, the view is that if you have to spend a couple of months in one place for the summer, Vancouver is the place to do it.”

Horgan added that the Vancouver Canucks organization is “100 per cent” behind the “hub city” idea in Vancouver.