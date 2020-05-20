Kelowna expected to unveil initiatives to help businesses reopen

Photo: Colin Dacre

The City of Kelowna will unveil the next phase of its reopening plans at a virtual news conference Thursday morning.

At that time, Mayor Colin Basran is expected to announce a timeline for more openings, and an expansion of the city's sidewalk patio program.

The city has made no secret over the past few weeks of its desire to look at different ways it can support businesses who are facing the reality of reduced seating space due to physical distancing requirements related to COVID-19.

One of those most talked about is expanding the patio program to potentially include utilizing laneways, parking stalls, and even closing down some streets.

Several cities across North America have instituted similar initiatives as restaurants and pub open to 50 capacity or less.

At his last video news conference last week, Basran said the city looking at following the lead of other communities.

"It's 100 per cent something we are looking into, and we'll be following suit in some capacity. It's too early to tell you which streets will be closed, where and for how long," said Basran at the time.

It's also expected Basran will announce a timeline for the opening of more city-owned recreational facilities.

These could include outdoor facilities such as waterparks, ball diamonds and playgrounds. Those facilities were not included as part of last week's first wave of recreation facility openings.

But, Basran stated at the time those types of facilities would reopen "in the near future."