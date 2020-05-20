Online music series launches in support of LGBTQ2+ artists

Photo: Contributed Kelowna-based performer Adam Kern will be premiering the online music series QUSIC.

A new streaming music series is gearing up to launch online in Kelowna, in support of emerging LGBTQ2+ artists.

Kelowna's own Rebellious Unicorns Production Company is debuting QUSIC, a brand new musical series which showcases an underrepresented group of artists who identify in the LGBTQ2+ spectrum.

The series celebrates individuals who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and two-spirit as well as a range of other sexual identities.

QUSIC includes solo performances, duos and group acts. Originally the series was developed to be presented at numerous concerts and tours across B.C. however due to the COVID-19 pandemic QUSIC will debut online instead.

The current circumstances related to COVID-19 have forced people to find new ways of accessing art and culture. The show will feature hosted interviews where viewers can ask questions to the artists in real-time.

“QUSIC is committed to showcasing the talents of emerging LGBTQ2+ artists and paying them for their performances on our streaming series,” says executive producer at Rebellious Unicorns Dustyn Baulkham. “We are also incredibly grateful to Creative BC for providing the funding that allows us to produce QUSIC.”

QUSIC will be live streamed on the Unicorns live Facebook page or the Unicorns.LIVE page and will begin as a free service but will migrate to a subscribed service throughout the summer.

And while the focus is on LGBTQ2+ artists, the series is inclusive for all music lovers to enjoy. It is designed to bring the diverse community together through music.

QUSIC will also educate viewers on queer culture, build awareness and break down barriers associated with the LGBTQ2+ community. Rebellious Unicorns will respect the social distancing and safety recommendations from Interior Health and the provincial government.

QUSIC is currently looking for artists including solo artists, duos and and groups. Artists can submit their applications online here. The series will debut on May 27 and will be broadcast live from downtown Kelowna's Friends of Dorothy Lounge.