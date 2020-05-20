Kelowna woman wants dogs back after they were allegedly stolen

Photo: Kaelynn Carrigan

A Kelowna woman is beside herself, worrying about the safety and whereabouts of her two dogs after they went missing overnight Friday.

Kaelynn Carrigan tells Castanet she went out Friday and when she returned home, she discovered her apartment had been broken into and her two dogs had been taken along with some of her belongings.

"I just want to get my dogs back. I'm worried that they might be harmed."

Carrigan says one of her dogs, Cala, is a three-year-old American pitbull that she indicated is quite valuable and the other, Missy, is a seven-year-old three-legged chihuahua.

Carrigan has notified Kelowna RCMP and they are asking for the public’s help to locate the two "allegedly stolen" dogs.

RCMP tell Castanet the dogs were taken from a residence in the 500-block of Yates Road sometime between May 16th and 17th, 2020.

The first dog is described as:

female

pitbull cross

3-years old

60 lbs

brown, beige and white

responds to the name “Cala”

The second dog is described as:

female

Chihuahua

7-years old

5 lbs

brown

amputated left front paw

responds to the name “Missy”

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.