FortisBC steps up to support long-haul truckers with free burritos

FortisBC has stepped in to help keep truckers going and eating across the Thompson-Okanagan.

The utility is paying for meals for the next two weeks from local food trucks at various key trucking locations throughout B.C. including Kelowna, West Kelowna, Kamloops, Hope and Chilliwack.

FortisBC has stepped up as an official sponsor of the Meals for Truckers program put on through the BC Trucking Association.



The news release says, "commercial truckers drive the supply chain by delivering food and other essential goods during the COVID-19 pandemic and we want to ensure they have the resources and support they need to do their jobs safely."

FortisBC says they work closely with the long-haul trucking industry and believe, "this is a good way to give back during a time when they need it the most."