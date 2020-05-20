New Kelowna supportive housing units skipped rezoning process

Photo: Google Street View The location of the new Ellis Street supportive housing development.

Construction on a new supportive housing development near downtown Kelowna will begin this summer, without going through the usual municipal rezoning process.

On Wednesday, the province announced a new three-story modular apartment building, located at 1055 and 1063 Ellis Street, will contain 38 studio units for those experiencing or at-risk of homelessness.

While past supportive housing developments in the city have been met with opposition when the facilities came in front of city council, it appears this new development has already been given the green light, without going to a vote through council.

“To help people move from the streets and shelters into this safe and secure housing, the city and the province are working together to expedite the building process and removing the requirement of municipal rezoning,” the province said in a press release, announcing the new supportive housing development for the first time.

“The current lease is for 10 years, and the property will go through the municipal rezoning process if the lease is extended beyond that.”

The land, which was listed for sale for $1.95 million, is now owned by the City of Kelowna. The city is leasing the property to BC Housing.

Construction on the new development is expected to begin in June, with completion expected in the fall. It will be operated by Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna, which will provide residents with 24/7 on-site staff and support services.

The BC government is providing $9.5 million for the project, along with an annual operating subsidy of $1.3 million. The units will contain private washrooms, showers and kitchens. It will also contain a commercial kitchen, along with shared dining and lounge areas, laundry and a medical room.

The new development is near the current city-sanctioned Recreation Avenue overnight camping area for those who are currently without a home.

Residents in the area received a letter Tuesday, informing them of their new neighbours come the fall.

The controversial Samuel Place supportive housing development opened on McIntosh Road in March, providing 50 beds, while Stevens Village, on Agassiz Road, is expected to open another 50 beds this summer.