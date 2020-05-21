156606
Kelowna  

Final phase of Rowcliffe Park construction begins next week

The City of Kelowna anticipates having Rowcliffe Park fully complete by mid-summer.

Construction on the third and final phase of park construction is expected to begin next Monday.

Finishing touches to the park include landscaping, curb and gutter work and a new plaza at the corner of Rowcliffe Avenue and Richter Street. 

Construction of the five-acre park within the Central Green development, began in February of 2018.

Phase 2 was wrapped up in the spring of last year.

During construction, Rowcliffe Avenue will remain open to traffic. Parking along the north side of Rowcliffe Avenue will be restricted to accommodate construction staging. 

Pedestrians will continue to be able to access the park, dog park and community gardens.  

Cost of the final phase is $450,000.

