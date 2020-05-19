Restaurants open dining rooms across B.C. Interior

With the phase two of British Columbia's reopening plan underway, many restaurants in the Thompson-Okanagan have opened their doors.

Castanet spoke with Kelly O'Bryan's in West Kelowna and Doc Willoughby's in downtown Kelowna to see how they've reopened amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's different for sure, we've got all sorts of different rules and regulations," says general manager Brad Shave, who says having to close for two months was chaotic and unfortunate for his staff.

Now being open again, the dine-in experience may be different, but his staff are excited.

New regulations at Kelly O'Bryans include all tables being two metres apart, sanitizer stations, social distancing implemented in the bathrooms, kitchen staff wearing medical masks and contact tracing.

"We take the first name and phone number of one person from each group that comes in and we record it so that if anyone who has ever been in here gets sick, they'll be able to contact the people who had been here," says Shave.

The bar area is also set up differently and servers have the option to wear masks if they prefer to.

Many of these new rules also apply at Doc Willoughby's, which is now open for the first time since March 17. While being temporarily closed, staff have used the time to renovate the establishment.

"The regulars will notice right away that things have been upgraded," says co-owner Dave Willoughby. "It feels like a rebirth of our facility and our business." Renovations include the floors being refinished and new paint on the inside and out.

For COVID-19 precautions, visitors at Doc Willoughby's will enter and exit through different doors. Sanitization stations have been set up, tables are two metres apart and staff are contact tracing.

All restaurants in British Columbia must operate at 50 per cent capacity to ensure proper social distancing. Both Kelly O'Bryans and Doc Willoughby's say they can manage operating at the reduced capacity, but this may be different for smaller establishments in the coming weeks.

To view a list of reopened and reopening restaurants in the Kelowna area click here.